Dubai-bound AI Express flight makes emergency landing at Kannur airport

Kochi, Sep 27 A Dubai-bound Air India Express flight from Kozhikode made an emergency landing at the Kannur airport on Wednesday after suffering a technical snag.

The technical snag was noticed 15 minutes after the flight took off from Kozhikode's Karipur airport around 9.50 a.m. At around 11 a.m., it made an emergency landing at the Kannur airport.

According to sources in the know of things, the flight is expected to be cleared for its onward journey later in the day.

