Dubai-bound SpiceJet flight diverted to Karachi after passenger suffers suspected heart attack
By IANS | Published: December 6, 2023 06:15 AM2023-12-06T06:15:18+5:302023-12-06T06:20:03+5:30
New Delhi, Dec 6 A SpiceJet flight to Dubai from Ahmedabad was diverted to Karachi in Pakistan after a passenger suffered a "suspected heart attack" on Tuesday night.
"On December 5, SpiceJet Boeing 737 aircraft operating flight SG-15 (Ahmedabad-Dubai) was diverted to Karachi due to a medical emergency," a SpiceJet spokesperson said, adding that the aircraft landed safely in Karachi at around 9:30 p.m.
The aircraft was on its way to Dubai when a 27-year-old passenger, Dharwal Darmesh, suffered a suspected heart attack and needed medical attention.
The passenger was provided immediate medical treatment by a team of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and his condition is said to be stable.
Recently, a Hyderabad-bound IndiGo flight from Jeddah made a landing in Karachi after a medical emergency.
