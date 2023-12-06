Dubai-bound SpiceJet flight diverted to Karachi after passenger suffers suspected heart attack

New Delhi, Dec 6 A SpiceJet flight to Dubai from Ahmedabad was diverted to Karachi in Pakistan after a passenger suffered a "suspected heart attack" on Tuesday night.

"On December 5, SpiceJet Boeing 737 aircraft operating flight SG-15 (Ahmedabad-Dubai) was diverted to Karachi due to a medical emergency," a SpiceJet spokesperson said, adding that the aircraft landed safely in Karachi at around 9:30 p.m.

The aircraft was on its way to Dubai when a 27-year-old passenger, Dharwal Darmesh, suffered a suspected heart attack and needed medical attention.

The passenger was provided immediate medical treatment by a team of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and his condition is said to be stable.

Recently, a Hyderabad-bound IndiGo flight from Jeddah made a landing in Karachi after a medical emergency.

