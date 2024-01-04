Due to adverse weather, Dhankhar skips university convocation in Jammu

Jammu, Jan 4 Due to adverse weather the aircraft carrying Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to J&K’s Jammu city could not land on time after which he had to skip his scheduled attendance at the convocation of Sher-e-Kashmir university of agricultural sciences and technology (SKUAST) on Thursday.

“Following adverse weather conditions and poor visibility, the landing was not possible on time in Jammu.

"The vice president would not be able to attend the convocation of SKUAST in Jammu.

“He is now heading to Kathua district to inaugurate the Biotech Startup Expo at the Biotech Park situated along the international border,” officials said.

