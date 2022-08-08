Due to new policy of government, price of cars to increase

In view of the increasing number of road accidents in the country, the government has decided to make it mandatory to provide airbags in cars for safety reasons. The central government will soon make at least 6 airbags mandatory in cars. For this, a notification will be issued by the month of October. This rule will be applicable to auto companies. The government informed about this in the Parliament. In the Lok Sabha, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey questioned the government about installing airbags in cars. At that time, Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said government is thinking of making 6 airbags mandatory in cars. A proposal in this regard will be brought soon. The Parliament said that it is considering to issuing the notification and implement the rules.

Nitin Gadkari told the price of airbags to be installed in cars in the House. In June, Maruti's chairman RC Bhargava said that the government's new policy of having 6 airbags would increase the prices of cheap cars. If 6 airbags are installed in a small car, its cost will go up to 60 thousand. Therefore, Maruti claimed that they will have to pay 60,000 more while buying an affordable car for the common man. But Nitin Gadkari announced the price of one airbag.

According to Gadkari, the price of an airbag is Rs 800. So why does the company take 15 thousand from the customer? One airbag costs Rs 800 and 4 airbags costs Rs 3200. Along with it some sensors and supporting accessories are installed. So the cost of one airbag increases by Rs.500. If you calculate it, one airbag can cost 1300 rupees then 6 airbags will cost 7800 rupees. Then the question arises why the company is asking 60 thousand more for it. At present, airbags are mandatory for front-seat passengers in cars in India. Now the government is going to make it mandatory to install airbags even for the rear seat passengers in the car. Up to 5 lakh road accidents occur in the country every year. One and a half lakh people die in it, so the government is bringing this new policy.

