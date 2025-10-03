Durga idol immersion continues in Tripura after five-day festivities

Agartala, Oct 3 After the five-day-long Durga Puja festival, which came to an end through the Vijaya Dashami as per religious schedule on Thursday, immersion of idols continued on Friday.

Since Thursday, as many as 2,140 Durga idols out of around 3,000 were immersed across Tripura till 10 p.m. on Friday, a senior police official said. Devotees, including men, women and children, bade farewell to Goddess Durga and her children with a heavy heart as the state’s biggest festival came to an end.

As per the traditions, the idols of Durgabari temple in Agartala lead the Dashami procession on Thursday and are the first to be immersed at Dashamighat in the state capital with full state honours, with the state police band playing the national song.

The 149-year-old Durga Puja at the Durgabari temple, initiated by the then kings and subsequently sponsored by the Tripura government for the past over seven-and-a-half decades, continues to draw devotees from different parts of India and the neighbouring countries, including Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, the Tripura government will on Saturday organise the fourth edition of 'Mayer Gamon carnival', a procession of Durga idols of the best pujas in the capital city and its outskirts. Chief Minister Manik Saha will inaugurate the 'Mayer Gamon carnival', which is likely to witness the participation of at least 40 community puja idols.

According to an official, trophies, citations, and cash awards will be given to the three best puja idols. Agartala Municipal Corporation Mayor Dipak Majumder, also a BJP MLA, visited the venue of the event and reviewed the preparations.

In the colourful carnival, puja organisers will showcase their themes and hold cultural programmes. The official said that the state government will also organise another annual event -- 'Sarad Samman', which is likely to take place on October 11.

During the 'Sarad Samman' ceremony, as many as 43 clubs across the state will be awarded for organising Durga Puja successfully, he said.

Chief Minister Saha, who holds the information and cultural portfolio, had said that like previous years 'Mayer Gomon' and Sharad Samman programme would be organised this year too to encourage the community and club puja organisers.

He said that he wants the whole country to know about Tripura's 'Mayer Gomon' and its significance. 'Mayer Gomon' is an annual carnival celebrating the departure of Goddess Durga, marking the conclusion of the five-day Durga Puja festival.

