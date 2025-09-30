Durga Puja: Sourav Ganguly offers prayers along with his family

Kolkata, Sep 30 On the occasion of Ashtami, former Indian team captain and Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Sourav Ganguly offered Anjali at the Durga Puja of Barisha Players Corner in the Behala area of south Kolkata.

He was accompanied by his wife, Dona Ganguly. This time, Sourav's puja is special as his daughter Sana has returned home on puja vacation. The former Team India captain is spending time with his daughter during the Puja.

Following the Bengali tradition, Ganguly was seen offering Anjali at the feet of Goddess Durga in white pyjamas and a kurta. Standing with family and neighbours, he paid homage on Ashtami.

Sourav Ganguly stays in Kolkata every year during Durga Puja. Every year, Ganguly visits the Barisha Players Corner Puja pavilion, which is in his neighbourhood in the Behala area.

Sourav also plays the dhak (traditional Bengali drum) during this Puja. From the inauguration of the Puja to the evening of Saptami and the evening of Ashtami, he is always present at the Puja pavilion like every other time.

Sourav Ganguly's father, the late Chandi Ganguly, started this Durga Puja, which is still being observed today under the supervision of the Ganguly family members and the neighbours.

This time, their pavilion is decorated in the style of the old zamindar house. The good times and traditions of the zamindar house of the erstwhile era have been highlighted in the mandap decoration.

Speaking to media persons, Dona Ganguly said, "Wishing everyone a happy Mahashtami. Every year, I come here with Sourav to offer Anjali. Sana is in Kolkata this time. She comes here for pujas from time to time. May everyone have a very good puja this year."

