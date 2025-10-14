Durgapur Gang Rape Case: Police Take Accused to Crime Scene for Reconstruction

West Bengal Police reconstruct the crime scene in the Durgapur medical student gang rape case, with the assistance of the male second-year MBBS student who had accompanied the victim outside the campus on the night of the incident, reported IANS. He was brought to the site for the first time on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, after being detained by authorities earlier. The reconstruction will take place in the jungle near Paranaganj Kali Bari cremation ground, adjacent to the private medical college gates, as part of the ongoing investigation. Police said the exercise is crucial to understanding the sequence of events and gathering critical evidence.

Durgapur, West Bengal: Police brought the male second-year MBBS student, who had accompanied the victim outside the campus, to the crime scene for the first time. He had been detained by police following the incident. pic.twitter.com/OQqiyBe1zd — IANS (@ians_india) October 14, 2025

Earlier on Tuesday, two of the five arrested accused were taken to visit their residences to check for evidence that may have been hidden. Later, all five will undergo medical examinations as per standard investigative procedures. Among the accused, one is a former security guard of the college, another works at a hospital, one is a temporary employee with the local civic body, and one of them is unemployed.

The second-year student from Odisha’s Jaleswar was allegedly raped on the night of Friday, October 10, 2025, after leaving the college campus for dinner with a friend.