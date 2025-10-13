Durgapur gang-rape case: Role of male friend under scanner, say police

Kolkata, Oct 13 The police have found contradictions in the statement given by the medical student's male friend, with whom she had gone out on October 10, before being gang-raped by five persons in a forest area near her college in West Bengal's Durgapur.

The male friend remains detained by the police as officers are interrogating him as part of their investigation into the gang-rape case.

Some of his movements on that night raised doubts in the minds of the investigators

According to police sources, based on the complaint of the medical student, it was found that the incident took place between 8.00 p.m. and 8.45 p.m. At first, three people surrounded the young woman. At that time, when the young woman tried to inform her college friends, her phone was taken away. Later, two more people came. In all, five people were involved in the incident.

It is alleged that the accused later asked the young woman to take back her phone in exchange for Rs 5,000. According to the investigators, the student's male friend escaped after five people surrounded the girl.

The father of the victim questioned the role of the male friend in abandoning his daughter at the time of the crisis.

He also submitted a complaint to the police in this regard. He claimed that the classmate was also involved in the whole incident.

According to a source, the way the male friend ran away after seeing the student in danger raised several questions. Not only that, the investigators are wondering if he could have called other friends from the college to rescue the student. There is also a question in the minds of some of the investigators as to why he did not do that. "Investigation is on. We are probing all possible angles," said a senior officer of Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate.

On Friday, the second-year medical student from Odisha was allegedly gang-raped outside the campus in Durgapur after she went out with her male friend for dinner.

She was taken to a local hospital, where she is undergoing treatment. A complaint was lodged at Durgapur New Township Police against five persons.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested another person in connection with the gang-rape case, taking the total number of arrests to four.

