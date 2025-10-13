Durgapur gang-rape case: Suvendu Adhikari claims Trinamool link of one accused

Kolkata, Oct 13 Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Monday alleged that the father of one of the arrested persons in the Durgapur gang-rape case is a Trinamool Congress cadre.

Adhikari, who sat on a dharna in Durgapur after the police denied him permission to hold a public meeting there, slammed the Mamata Banerjee government for using police to stop their movement.

Addressing media persons, Adhikari said, "One of the accused arrested is employed with the Durgapur Municipal Corporation. We have come to know that his father is a Trinamool cadre. Therefore, there is a Trinamool link in the case. The main accused in the case is still absconding. There is no rule of law in Bengal."

The Durgapur Township police on Sunday arrested three persons in connection with the gang-rape of a medical student. On Sunday night, another person named Sheikh Nasiruddin was arrested. The BJP leader claimed that the father of the fourth arrested person is a Trinamool cadre.

Adhikari alleged that he was told that the doctors had been instructed not to speak with him or any other visitor about the victim.

"I spoke with her parents. She is stable. The parents want to shift her to AIIMS Bhubaneswar at the earliest. This morning, around 8 a.m., I received a call via one of our party workers that the doctors have been instructed by the management not to meet me or any other leader of my party. The instruction must have come from either the police or Trinamool Congress," he said.

Later, the police denied the BJP to erect a stage and hold a protest programme near Durgapur city centre. To mark his protest, Adhikari sat on a dharna and accused the police of showing overzealousness in stopping the BJP rather than arresting the main accused.

"The police must understand that they also have daughters and wives at home. What about fighting for their security? The police need to act in an impartial manner. But they are busy stopping the BJP," said Adhikari.

The BJP leader asked his party workers and supporters to continue the dharna and dared the Mamata Banerjee government to stop them.

Meanwhile, members of the Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) staged a protest outside the private medical college, demanding justice for the victim.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor