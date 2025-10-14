Durgapur gangrape: Calcutta HC allows BJP to continue protest in front of medical college

Kolkata, Oct 14 A single-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court, on Tuesday, allowed the West Bengal BJP to continue the protest in front of the private medical college and hospital at Durgapur in West Burdwan district till October 19 against the gangrape of a second-year student.

Earlier on Tuesday, the West Bengal unit of the BJP approached Calcutta High Court’s single-judge bench of Justice Shampa Dutt (Paul) seeking permission to carry out its protest demonstration near the medical college till October 19, as the Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate authorities denied permission for the same.

The matter came up for hearing later in the second half of Tuesday, and after a detailed hearing in the matter, the Calcutta High Court finally permitted the state unit of the BJP to continue with the demonstration till October 19.

Justice Dutt (Paul) observed that while the police should do their duty in maintaining law and order and ensuring the security of the medical college and hospital, the BJP should be allowed to carry out a peaceful demonstration there till October 19.

Earlier, the same single-judge bench of Justice Dutt (Paul) also barred the entry of outsiders within the campus of the medical college and hospital without prior permission from the authorities. She gave this ruling, acting on a petition by the state authorities seeking the removal of gatherings of people in front of the college premises, considering that the examinations are being conducted there.

The event of gangrape took place on the night of October 10, after the victim girl went out of the college premises after 8 p.m. on that day to purchase some food for her. She was dragged to a nearby forested area and was gangraped there. So far, five people have been arrested in the case, and all of them are currently in police custody.

