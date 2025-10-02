Dussehra 2025: Indian Army Performs Shashtra Puja of Weapons Used During Operation Sindoor in Rajasthan (Watch Video)

The 1055 Artillery Regiment of the Border Security Force (BSF) observed Shashtra Puja on the occasion of Vijayadashami (Dussehra), reaffirming a tradition deeply rooted in India’s cultural and spiritual ethos. Notably, this is the same artillery battalion that dealt a decisive blow to the enemy during Operation Sindoor in May. Shashtra Puja, the worship of weapons, is performed on Dussehra as the festival signifies the triumph of good over evil. Weapons are revered not merely as tools of war but as symbols of power, protection, and dharma, underscoring their righteous use in safeguarding peace and justice.

After the puja, Shakti Singh, Commandant, 1055 Artillery Regiment, told ANI, "Today is Vijayadashami, and I extend heartfelt greetings to the entire nation. It symbolises the victory of good over evil, and it was on this day that Lord Ram killed Ravana and hoisted the flag of victory. Vijayadashami is a very important festival for us. We celebrate it with great joy, especially because weapons are worshipped on this day. We worship weapons because we give them the status of God, so that God remains with us on the battlefield, and whenever the need arises, we may use these weapons to hoist the flag of victory and destroy the enemies...During Operation Sindoor, using these weapons, our regiment, standing shoulder to shoulder with the entire defence force, launched a fierce firefight. We destroyed several enemy posts. Our country was victorious in Operation Sindoor. Even now, if the need arises, we are fully prepared. We are fully alert. We are ready to give a befitting reply..."

Why do we perform Shashtra Puja on Vijayadashami?

Historical and Mythological Significance

In the Ramayana, Lord Rama is believed to have worshipped his weapons before defeating Ravana.

In the Mahabharata, the Pandavas, who had hidden their weapons during their exile, retrieved and worshipped them on Vijayadashami before resuming battle. Cultural Tradition For warriors and soldiers, weapons were essential for safeguarding society. Worshipping them was a way of showing respect and invoking divine blessings for strength and protection. Symbolic Meaning It emphasizes that weapons should only be used for the protection of justice and truth, not for aggression or exploitation.

The ritual conveys reverence for tools of one’s duty—today extended beyond weapons to instruments of work, vehicles, and machinery.

In essence, Shastra Puja on Dussehra reinforces the idea that power must be guided by righteousness and dedicated to the service of society.