Dussehra row: K'taka HC hears petition against Banu Mushtaq inaugurating festival

Bengaluru, Sep 15 The Karnataka High Court on Monday took up the petition submitted by former BJP MP Pratap Simha seeking a stay on the Congress-led government’s decision to have Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq inaugurate the historic festival.

The matter is being heard by the bench headed by Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru. Senior counsel Sudarshan is presenting arguments in favour of Pratap Simha. The counsel submitted that there is a tradition of paying floral tributes to Goddess Chamundeshwari during the inauguration of Dussehra, and there is opposition to Banu Mushtaq inaugurating the festival.

Counsel Sudarshan also stated that the decision of the government to invite Banu Mushtaq for the inauguration of Dussehra was incorrect. He claimed that Banu Mushtaq has issued anti-Hindu statements and made remarks against the Kannada language. Banu Mushtaq had reportedly made objectionable statements against Goddess Bhuvaneshwari and the Kannada flag.

The counsel submitted the English translations and video clippings of these objectionable statements by Banu Mushtaq. He also pointed out her objections to the Kannada flag, which consists of haldi (yellow) and red (sindoor) colours.

Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru observed that in this country, expressing opinions is not a mistake. The Chief Justice asked the petitioner to specify which fundamental right had been violated. "Even you can express your opinion at an appropriate forum. You need to explain which of the rights enshrined in the Constitution have been violated," the Chief Justice remarked.

The court verdict has assumed significance as the decision of the Congress-led state government to choose Banu Mushtaq for inaugurating the historic Dussehra festival has been opposed by the BJP and Hindu outfits. However, the state government has reiterated its stance to have the Dussehra festival inaugurated by Banu Mushtaq. Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar’s statement that Chamundi Hills is not exclusive to Hindus has also created a furore.

The petition to the High Court by Pratap Simha came after the state government extended an invitation with honours to Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate Dussehra, despite opposition. Questioning the government’s decision, Pratap Simha appealed to the court, stating that during the Dussehra inauguration, floral tributes must be offered to the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari. He pointed out that the custom involves the recital of the Vedas, chanting of mantras, and performance of religious rituals, and alleged that Banu Mushtaq is anti-Hindu.

“The government has unilaterally chosen Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate Dussehra without consultations. She has also expressed views against the Kannada language,” Pratap Simha alleged. He further mentioned in his petition that the royal family of Mysuru has also opposed the Karnataka government’s move in this regard.

The government’s decision to allow Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate Dussehra has hurt the sentiments of Hindus, he added.

Three more Public Interest Litigations (PILs) have been filed in the Karnataka High Court opposing the inauguration of the historical Dussehra festivities in Mysuru city by Banu Mushtaq.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor