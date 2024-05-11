Dust Storm in Delhi: Two Dead, Six Injured from Tree Uprooting, 17 Injured From Building Damage (Watch Videos)

At least two people were killed and 23 others were injured due to tree uprooting and building damage caused after dust storm storm wreaked havoc in Delhi on Friday night. Six people were injured by fallen trees, while 17 others were hurt by debris from damaged buildings.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has advised residents to avoid unnecessary travel as weather conditions are expected to remain volatile. A change in weather was experienced in the National Capital after Delhi and the adjoining areas experienced a duststorm last night.

Delhi Rains

Wth is happening in Delhi right now?

This Dust Storm came out of nowhere

Hope everyone’s fine pic.twitter.com/5DK0wzJhba — Shaurya👀 (@anythingtbf) May 10, 2024

Delhi Police received 152 calls related to tree uprooting, 55 calls related to building damage, and 202 calls related to power disruption in National Capital.

Also Read | Weather Forecast for May 11: IMD Predicts Rainfall, Thunderstorms Across India After Dust Storm Wreaks Havoc in Delhi.

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning also likely over south Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and west Uttar Pradesh.

Visuals from Delhi

Major dust storm in Delhi pic.twitter.com/PLrsKD2x5Z — 🦏 Payal M/પાયલ મેહતા/ पायल मेहता/ পাযেল মেহতা (@payalmehta100) May 10, 2024

Delhi airport sources said that due to bad weather, 9 flights heading to the city were diverted to Jaipur.