DUSU Election Result 2025: ABVP Wins 3 of 4 Posts, Aryan Maan Elected President; NSUI One

The RSS-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) won three out of four posts that were up for contest, including the president's post against the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) on Friday, September 19. ABVP candidate Aryan Maan defeated his NSUI rival candidate Joslyn Nandita Choudhary, to become the Delhi University Students' Union election president.

DUSU poll results: ABVP wins 3 seats, including president; NSUI victorious in one.



ABVP's Aryan Maan trounces NSUI's Joslyn Nandita Choudhary to win president's post in DU students' union. pic.twitter.com/olW7yOexK6 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 19, 2025

The key contestants for the DUSU's President posts are- Joslyn Nandita Choudhary of NSUI, Anjali of Left Alliance (SFI and AISA), Arya Mann of ABVP.

Also Read | DUSU Election Result 2025: ABVP's Aryan Maan Leading Against NSUI's Nandita Choudhary, Counting Underway Amid Heavy Security.

ABVP

President: Aryan Maan – 28,841 votes (won)

Vice president: Govind Tanwar – 20,547 votes (lost)

Secretary: Kunal Chaudhary – 23,779 votes (won)

Joint secretary: Deepika Jha – 21,825 votes (won)

NSUI

President: Joslyn Nandita Choudhary – 12,645 votes (lost)

Vice president: Rahul Jhansla – 29,339 votes (won)

Secretary: Kabir Girsa – 16,117 votes (lost)

Joint secretary: Lavkush Badhana – 17,380 votes (lost)

The counting of votes for the DUSU election 2025 began on Friday at 8 am at the first three rounds of counting, ABVP were leading.

Last year, Congress-backed NSUI had made a comeback after seven years as it clinched the president and joint secretary positions. BVP had begged for the vice-president and secretary posts. NSUI's Rounak Khatri had emerged victorious in the presidential race, defeating ABVP's Rishabh Chaudhary by more than 1,300 votes. This was the first time that NSUI won the president's post since 2017, when Rocky Tuseed was elected to the chair.