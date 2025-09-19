DUSU Election Result 2025: ABVP's Aryan Maan Leading Against NSUI's Nandita Choudhary, Counting Underway Amid Heavy Security

The counting for the Delhi University Student Union election has begun at 8 am on Friday, September 1,9 amid heavy security across North Campus. Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) candidate Aryan Maan has taken a significant lead over National Students' Union of India (NSUI) candidate Joslyn Nandita Choudhary after the first round of counting.

ABVP President Aryan Maan received 1,696 votes, Vice President Govind Tanwar 1,202 votes, while Secretary Kunal Choudhary received 1,410 votes and Joint Secretary Deepika Jha received 1,315 votes.

While NSUI President Joslyn Nandita Choudhary gained 714 votes, Vice President Rahul Jhansla gained 1,606 votes, Secretary Kabir gained 845 votes and Joint Secretary Lavkush Bhardana gained 877 votes.

Counting of DUSU Election 2025 is underway at the Multipurpose Hall, University Sports Stadium. DUSU president Ronak Khatri on poll counting said only three rounds of counting have been completed so far out of 18 rounds.

"As of now, in the Vice President’s seat, we are leading by a significant margin. For the Joint Secretary position as well. On President’s seat the margin is high but in the upcoming rounds it will be covered. And, whatever the students’ mandate is, we will accept it," Khatri told the news agency PTI.

Delhi: On DUSU elections, DUSU President Ronak Khatri says, "Three rounds of voting have been counted so far; whatever side the students' votes favor, we will see that emerge ahead" pic.twitter.com/UPF5ewfVGs — IANS (@ians_india) September 19, 2025

Vote-theft issue at DUSU Election

“Yes, we had raised this issue in front of everyone. As far as the counting is concerned, we will accept the results. But if irregularities are proven, we are also prepared to take the matter to High Court and we do not have any hope from DU authorities,” Ronak Khatri said.

What is the Delhi University Students Union?

The Delhi University Students Union represents the body of students from most colleges and faculties. Each college in the National Capital as its own student union leader to which elections are held every year. Two main candidates backed by right-wing parties like BJP, called ABVP and left-wing union NSUI clashed with each other.