DUSU results reflect faith of young generation in an ideology that puts national interests first: Shah

New Delhi, Sep 23 Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah on Saturday congratulated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) for winning three posts in the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections, saying that it reflects the faith of the young generation in the ideology that puts national interests first.

In a post on X, Shah said: "Hearty congratulations to all the workers of the Council on the landslide victory of the ABVP in the Delhi University Students Union elections."

"This victory reflects the faith of the young generation in the ideology that puts national interests first. I have full confidence that the workers of the Council will continue to work with determination to keep the ideals of Swami Vivekananda and the spirit of nationalism alive among the youth," he added.

His remarks came after the ABVP on Saturday won the three posts including that of the President, Secretary and Joint Secretary, while the Congress-backed National Students Union of India (NSUI) managed to win one post of Vice President.

According to officials, ABVP's Tushar Dedha has been elected president of Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) as he defeated NSUI's Hitesh Gulia.

Dedha got 23,460 votes while Gulia was polled 20,345 votes.

While ABVP's Aparajita won for the post of Secretary as she got 24,534 votes. Sachin Baisla won the post of Joint Secretary with 24,955 votes.

NSUI's candidate Abhi Dahiya managed to win the post of the Vice President as he got 22,331 votes.

Earlier in the day, Minister of State for Railways and Textiles, Darshana Jardosh in a post on X, said: "Many congratulations to ABVP for its jubilant victory in DUSU Election 2023. This victory enunciates the collective faith of youth in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies and politics."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor