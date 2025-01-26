'Duty of all to respect, protect Constitution', Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka greet nation on R-Day

New Delhi, Jan 26 Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday greeted the nation on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day and said it is the duty of all to respect and protect the Constitution as it guarantees justice, freedom, equality and human dignity to every citizen.

Rahul Gandhi took to the social media platform on X and posted (in Hindi), "Happy Republic Day to all countrymen! Our Constitution, based on the values ​​of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity of our great freedom fighters, is the pride of the Indian Republic, it is the protective shield of every Indian irrespective of religion, caste, region, or language - it is the duty of all of us to respect and protect it. Jai Hind, Jai India, Jai Samvidhan."

Priyanka Gandhi wrote on X (in Hindi), "Heartiest greetings of Republic Day to all the countrymen. On this day, our Constitution came into force which guarantees justice, freedom, equality and human dignity to every citizen. Our Constitution is the protector of the rights of every Indian. Our resolve to protect our Constitution is as strong as a rock. Jai Samvidan! Jai Hind!"

Earlier in the day, Congress national President Mallikarjun Kharge Kharge while extending Republic Day greetings slammed the Centre's policies.

He wrote a letter addressed to the nation: "This year, we complete 75 years of adopting the conscience keeper and soul of the Indian Republic -- the Constitution of India."

Remembering the makers of the Constitution, he paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel, Babasaheb Dr B.R. Ambedkar, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Dr Rajendra Prasad, Maulana Azad, Sarojini Naidu, and others who contributed to shaping India's republic.

He saluted the Armed Forces, paramilitary personnel, and security forces for their sacrifices in upholding the nation's integrity and sovereignty. He also expressed gratitude to the scientists, teachers, and farmers for their unparalleled contributions to nation-building, recognising their role in making India a knowledge powerhouse and ensuring food security.

Kharge acknowledged the efforts of daily wage workers, labourers, gig workers, artists, writers, and sportspersons, emphasising their role in building the nation and preserving India's cultural diversity. However, Kharge's message was not without criticism. He used the occasion to express concerns over the state of democracy and governance in the country, accusing the ruling government of degrading institutions and curtailing federalism.

"Political interference in autonomous institutions has become a norm. Exercising control over their independence is being seen as virtue of power. Federalism is being trampled on a daily basis, and the rights of Opposition governed states are being curtailed. The functioning of Parliament has seen tremendous backsliding due to the tyrannical tendency of the ruling government," Kharge claimed.

"Universities and self-governing institutions are witnessing constant intrusion. A large part of the media has been converted as a propaganda tool for the ruling party. Strangulating dissent by witch-hunting Opposition leaders has become the only policy of those in power," he said.

"In the past decade, a vicious, hateful agenda immersed in religious fundamentalism has sought to divide our society. Minorities are being targeted, and those who are secular are being tarnished by the paint of Goebbelsian propaganda. The weaker sections - SCs, STs, OBCs, poor and minorities are being treated as second-class citizens," he said.

Kharge concluded by calling for the protection of the Constitution's core values -- justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity. "Every sacred tenet of the Constitution is being shredded into pieces by an authoritarian regime. It is high time we preserve and protect the ideas and ideals of our Constitution. Be ready to make every sacrifice to protect the Constitution. This will be the true tribute to our ancestors," he said.

