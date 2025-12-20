Dwarka District Police crack down on drug trafficking under ‘Operation Clean Sweep-2’

New Delhi, Dec 20 In a major offensive against drug trafficking and allied crimes, the Dwarka District Police on Saturday carried out a large-scale crackdown under “Operation Clean Sweep-2”, arresting nine accused, including one Nigerian national, and seizing a substantial quantity of narcotics, illicit liquor, arms and cash, officials said on Saturday.

The special operation was conducted over two days, December 19 and 20, with coordinated raids at nearly 50 locations across the Dwarka district.

The action aligns with the Government of India’s policy of zero tolerance against drug supply networks, being implemented by Delhi Police under the guidance of Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and Commissioner of Police Satish Golcha.

According to Delhi Police, the operation was executed by multiple teams of the Operations Unit led by Inspectors Kamlesh Kumar, Subhash Chand, Vishvender, Manish, Vivek Mandola and Jitender, SHO Chhawla, under the supervision of ACP Operations Dwarka, Ramavtar.

The teams were tasked with identifying and dismantling local drug peddling networks and associated illegal activities.

During the raids, police arrested nine individuals from areas including Bindapur, Uttam Nagar, Dabri, Mohan Garden and Dwarka South.

Among those arrested was Samson alias Cheze, a 28-year-old Nigerian national from Lagos State.

Other accused include Sanjay, Govind Kumar, Ramesh, Vikash alias Golu, Vishal Singh and his wife, Gajender alias Tinnu, and Vinod alias Guddu.

The police registered eight FIRs across multiple police stations under provisions of the NDPS Act, Delhi Excise Act and Arms Act.

The recoveries made during the operation include 33.244 kg of ganja (marijuana), 62 grams of amphetamine, 32 tablets of buprenorphine, 13 Avil injections, 105 quarters of illicit liquor, one knife, and cash amounting to Rs 3.64 lakh.

Officials said the search and verification drive is still underway, and further arrests are likely.

Investigators are now focusing on tracing the backward and forward linkages of the drug syndicate to identify suppliers, financiers and wider interstate or international connections.

Dwarka District Police reiterated their commitment to continuing sustained operations to curb narcotics trafficking and ensure community safety in the region.

