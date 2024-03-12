Dwarka Expressway to boost property market in Gurugram

Gurugram, March 12 Real estate developers have said the Dwarka Expressway is expected to boost property growth in Gurugram.

The newly-built project will not only connect major parts of Gurugram but also link key locations of the national capital.

Meanwhile, the locals said they will experience hassle-free travel within Gurugram sectors.

Being built at Rs 9,000 crore, 18.9 km of this expressway falls in Gurugram and 10.1 km in Delhi. Of this, 23 km is elevated and about 4 km of tunnel is being constructed.

The expressway starts from Shiv-Murti on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway and ends near Kherki Daula toll plaza on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway via Dwarka Sector-21 in Delhi, Gurugram border and Basai.

The expressway will connect key areas such as Pataudi Road, Harsaru, Farrukhnagar, and Sector 88(B), improving connectivity for Gurugram residents.

"The expressway will link Sectors 83, 84, 88, 99 and 113 in Gurugram with Dwarka Sector-21 and Indira Gandhi International Airport which will provide smooth travel time within Gurugram and soon in the national capital," Aman Dhir, a resident told IANS.

"The completion of this expressway is not just about reducing travel time; it's a strategic investment that amplifies the desirability of Gurugram as a residential and commercial hub. The realty market in the city is poised for a significant upswing, and property prices are likely to witness a steady appreciation, making this an opportune moment for those looking to invest in the future of urban living in Gurugram," Nishant Verma, another resident said.

However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the Haryana section of the much-awaited Dwarka Expressway, real estate players say the expressway will improve traffic flow and ease congestion between Delhi and Gurugram on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway.

"We envision the transformative power of projects like the Dwarka Expressway, which symbolise a paradigm shift in connectivity and infrastructure. With an investment of Rs 9,000 crore, this development not only links Gurugram and Delhi seamlessly but also catalyses growth in the real estate sector. Enhanced connectivity not only attracts investors but also fosters sustainable urban development, creating vibrant communities and unlocking immense economic potential," Vipin Sharma, Founder and Chairman of Aarize Group, said.

"The inauguration of the Gurugram segment of the Dwarka Expressway by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi heralds a new era for the real estate market in the region. The completion of this groundbreaking infrastructure project not only signifies enhanced connectivity but also catalyses the exponential growth of the realty sector in Gurugram. The commitment of Rs 9,000 crore towards this infrastructure project stresses the government's dedication to fostering economic development and creating a conducive environment for real estate growth," Pankaj Pal, Managing Director, Whiteland Corporation, said.

