Dwarka tunnel transforms daily commute into India’s largest drive-through art gallery

New Delhi, Aug 30 The newly-inaugurated Dwarka Tunnel in Delhi-NCR is fast becoming more than just a marvel of urban infrastructure, it’s being hailed as the world’s largest public art installation, according to a report by India Narrative.

Measuring 5.1 kilometres in length, with a central 3.6-kilometre eight-lane segment, the tunnel has reimagined how civic spaces can blend functionality with culture.

What sets the Dwarka Tunnel apart is its interior, now an immersive visual celebration of India’s diversity. Covering an expansive 51,478 square metres, the tunnel has been meticulously transformed into a continuous canvas that reflects the spirit of the nation’s 28 states and 8 Union Territories.

Its walls, ceilings, and columns are adorned with vibrant artworks representing regional architecture, cultural traditions, native wildlife, and sacred geography, creating a dynamic and educational experience for commuters.

At every turn, drivers are greeted by iconic imagery, from the spiritual serenity of Uttarakhand’s Ganga ghats to the majestic forts of Rajasthan, the architectural wonder of the Taj Mahal, and the cultural richness of the South and Northeast.

The installation also highlights historical landmarks like the Cellular Jail and symbols of national pride such as the Indian Parliament. A distinctive 3.6-kilometre Tricolour motif runs throughout the tunnel, offering a unified visual narrative, punctuated by Ashok Chakra emblems between each state’s representation.

As reported by India Narrative, the tunnel’s art project, dubbed “Bharat Bhagya Vidhata,” was executed by a team of artists who fused traditional hand-painting techniques with modern production methods.

The creative direction behind the work aimed to democratise art, making it part of everyday life rather than confined to galleries. With towering 7.5 metre high murals, the tunnel surpasses similar global efforts, including South Korea’s renowned tunnel murals.

The journey through the tunnel takes roughly five to six minutes, but the visual impact lingers. Motifs such as birds in flight and the banyan tree evoke themes of continuity, rootedness, and freedom, subtly reinforcing the idea of unity in diversity.

