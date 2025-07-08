Dy CM Ajit Pawar urges citizens to participate in 'Viksit Maharashtra 2047' survey

Mumbai, July 8 Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday appealed to citizens to participate in the state government’s initiative to create a Vision Document for 'Viksit Maharashtra @2047'.

In his statement in the Assembly and Council, he said after successfully implementing the 100-day program, the state government has announced a 150-day campaign from May 6 to October 2, 2025.

A key focus of this initiative is the creation of a ‘Vision Document for Viksit Maharashtra @2047’.

He urged all MLAs, Divisional Commissioners, District Collectors, and Zilla Parishad CEOs to encourage citizens to actively participate in the 'Viksit Maharashtra - 2047' survey.

“To formulate the vision, long-term goals (Maharashtra @2047), medium-term goals (Maharashtra @75), and short-term objectives have been defined. For drafting the Vision Document, 16 sectoral working groups have been established.

"The development plan is based on four pillars: Progressive, sustainable, inclusive, and good governance for balanced regional development.

"A statewide citizen survey is currently being conducted from June 18 to July 17, to gather public opinion, expectations, aspirations, and priorities,” said Dy CM Pawar.

He appealed to all legislators to promote the survey through social media, public meetings, and community engagements and called on all divisional and district-level administrative heads to mobilise citizens.

The survey is accessible via a QR code and link available on the official Maharashtra Government website, and responses can be submitted through a WhatsApp chatbot.

Earlier, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the 150-day phase for the administrative reform programme will go on till October 2. The programme will integrate technology-driven initiatives across government departments to shape the ‘Viksit Maharashtra 2047’ blueprint.

"The initiative will involve collaboration among 16 key departments —agriculture, education, health, rural development, urban development, land, water, infrastructure, finance, industries, services, welfare, security, soft power, technology, and human resources — each working on short and long-term goals, challenges, and strengths," said the chief minister.

The vision document will be developed across three phases: 2029, 2035, and 2047. Key focus areas will include improving Ease of Living through better office services, enhancing Ease of Doing Business by simplifying business services, and promoting Government to Government coordination for seamless inter-departmental functioning, he said.

