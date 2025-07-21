Dy CM Diya Kumari credits PM Modi and Raj govt as Jaipur ranks among top five global tourist cities

Jaipur, July 21 Rajasthan's capital Jaipur has been ranked among the top five tourist cities in the world in Travel + Leisure's World's Best Awards 2025, government officials said on Monday.

Reacting to the global recognition, Deputy Chief Minister and Tourism Minister Diya Kumari called it a testament to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the sustained efforts of the state government under Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma.

"This is a proud moment for India. It reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of promoting Indian tourism globally, the strength of the double-engine government, and the relentless efforts of the Rajasthan government. A culturally rich and historic city like Jaipur receiving such global recognition is truly commendable," the Deputy Chief Minister said.

Praising the efforts of state government, she said, "The state government's ongoing initiatives for developing tourism infrastructure, preserving heritage, and introducing modern facilities are reshaping Rajasthan's identity on the international stage."

Extending congratulations to the people of Rajasthan, Diya Kumari said, "This honour belongs to every individual who passionately showcases Rajasthan's cultural heritage, hospitality, and traditions to the world. I am confident that Jaipur and Rajasthan will continue to rise as premier destinations on the global tourism map."

Jaipur, also known as 'Pink City', received a score of 91.33, placing it ahead of Florence in Italy, which ranked at 11th position with a score of 90.08.

The rankings were based on votes cast by international tourists, who praised Jaipur for its luxurious hotels, top-tier shopping experiences, and rich cultural heritage.

At the top of the list is San Miguel de Allende in Mexico, known for its unique blend of culture, affordability, and artistic atmosphere.

Attractions like centrally located museums, botanical gardens, boutique shopping, and annual events such as the San Miguel Writers' Conference and Literary Festival contributed to its leading position.

Other cities in the top five position include Chiang Mai in Thailand, which ranked second with a score of 91.94, followed by Tokyo (Japan) and Bangkok (Thailand).

Chiang Mai stood out for its cultural sites, natural beauty, cuisine, and luxury accommodations.

The list also featured Hoi An (Vietnam), Mexico City (Mexico), Kyoto (Japan), Ubud (Bali), and Cuzco (Peru) among the top 10 tourist cities globally.

Jaipur's inclusion in this elite global tourist destinations list reaffirms its growing status as a global tourism hotspot, blending royal legacy with modern luxury.

