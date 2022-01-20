DYFI activists 'attack' Youth Congress workers for entering their meeting hall to explain Kerala's Silver Line project

The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) activists on Thursday allegedly attacked Youth Congress workers who entered the hall of the meeting organized by DYFI to explain the state government's proposed Silver Line Project.

The meeting was at the Dinesh auditorium in Kannur and a group of Youth Congress workers entered into the meeting hall raising slogans.

Youth Congress State Vice President Rigil Makkutty and Kannur Youth Congress District President Sudeep James were injured in the attack.

Police who was present at the location removed Youth Congress workers from the spot.

The semi high-speed rail project which is known as the Silver Line Project aims to connect Kasaragod in the north to Thiruvananthapuram in the south. It was started by the Pinarayi Vijayan government during its second term.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor