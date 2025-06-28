Dynastic ambitions still find space in our polity today: Union Minister

New Delhi, June 28 Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Jitendra Singh on Saturday said that self-righteousness coupled with dictatorial tendencies, opportunism, lack of democratic ethos, and dynastic ambitions were the key traits that led to the imposition of the Emergency.

“Unfortunately, these traits still find space in our polity today,” he said, addressing a symposium titled “Bhartiya Loktantra aur Samvidhaan ka Sabse Andhkaarmaya Daur: Na Bhoolein, Na Shama Karen” organised under the banner of #SamvidhanHatyaDiwas to mark the 50th anniversary of the Emergency (1975–77) at the Delhi Assembly.

Elaborating on how the Emergency scarred India’s democratic fabric, he said: “The dark period between 1975 and 1977 impacted every citizen’s life in some form — fundamental rights were suspended, press freedom was muzzled under rigid censorship, and thousands were detained without trial.”

Satyanarayan Jatiya, Former Union Cabinet Minister and Deputy Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, and Mohan Singh Bisht were also present on the occasion.

A special commemorative booklet titled “Aapatkal @50” was released during the programme, along with the screening of a documentary highlighting the events and impact of the Emergency.

MoS Singh said forced sterilisation drives and mass demolitions were carried out in the name of urban development.

“The 42nd Constitutional Amendment, passed in 1976, even extended the term of the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies from five to six years — a move that was rightly overturned by the 44th Amendment in 1978, restoring the people’s faith in democratic processes,” he said.

Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta underscored the unfinished task of bringing complete accountability to light.

He said, “The investigation into the Emergency’s aftermath remains incomplete. The Shah Commission Report 1978 could not undertake a comprehensive examination of the full scale of human rights violations and administrative excesses.”

“It is imperative that a new commission be formed to revisit and investigate the atrocities perpetrated during and after the Emergency.” However, it is important to note that those guilty of imposing emergency haven’t been brought to justice, he added.

Questioning the controversial changes made during this period, Gupta added, “Why were the words ‘Socialist’ and ‘Secular’ inserted into our Constitution through the 42nd Amendment under the cover of the Emergency?”

He said such foundational alterations must always have a broad national consensus and debate, not be imposed arbitrarily.

“Every government must ensure that the lessons of the Emergency are neither forgotten nor repeated. Regular awareness programmes like today’s symposium are vital to remind future generations that the Constitution’s sanctity cannot be compromised,” he said.

--IANS

rch/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor