Dynasty, legacy, and family ties continue to dominate electoral landscape of Jharkhand

Ranchi, Oct 21 Dynastic politics and family legacies are once again at the forefront in the Jharkhand Assembly elections. Nepotism continues to overshadow dedication, loyalty, and grassroots efforts when it comes to ticket distribution across political parties and alliances in the state.

The NDA has announced candidates for 77 of the 81 seats in the state, while the INDIA bloc has yet to officially release its candidates list. However, many of the names circulating reveal that roughly 50 per cent of the seats will be contested by individuals from political families.

Leading the trend is Chief Minister Hemant Soren of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), who is carrying on the legacy of his father, Shibu Soren, and will contest from the Barhait seat. His wife, Kalpana Soren, is running from Gandey, and Basant Soren, brother of Hemant Soren, will contest from Dumka. Other notable family ties include Sita Soren, Hemant Soren's sister-in-law, who has switched alliances and is contesting on a BJP ticket from Jamtara.

Sita Soren, previously elected thrice as an MLA from Jama, a seat held by her late husband, Durga Soren, made a significant shift in her political trajectory during the last Lok Sabha elections. Breaking ties with the influential Soren family, she earned considerable respect from the BJP, which fielded her as their candidate for the Dumka Lok Sabha seat, replacing the incumbent MP, Sunil Soren. However, she lost the election to JMM’s Nalin Soren. Now Nalin Soren’s son Alok Soren is certain to be made the candidate for the vacant Assembly seat.

Similarly, Joba Manjhi, JMM MLA from Manoharpur and a minister has moved on to become an MP, paving the way for her son Jagat Manjhi to contest the Assembly elections.

The JMM's pattern of promoting family members in politics raises interesting questions about dynasty politics and leadership succession in state politics. After Simon Marandi, a multiple-time JMM MLA from Littipara, passed away, his son Dinesh William Marandi took his place and won the last election. Dinesh William Marandi, now 34, has been serving as an MLA since December 27, 2019. Given his track record, he's likely to secure the ticket again.

Following the death of JMM's influential leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Sudhir Mahto, the party positioned his wife, Savita Mahto, to contest the Ichagarh seat in the Assembly. This time, either she or her daughter, Sneha Mahto, is expected to run for the seat.

Similarly, after the demise of former minister Jagarnath Mahto on the Dumri seat, his wife, Baby Devi, was chosen by the party to carry forward his political legacy. She was not only elected as an MLA but also appointed as a Minister. It is almost certain that either she or her son, Raju Mahto, will be the party's candidate for this seat.

In the same vein, following the death of former minister Haji Hussain Ansari on the Madhupur seat, his son, Hafizul Hasan, was fielded by the party. After winning the election, he became a Minister and is set to contest this seat once again.

The BJP is also involved in dynastic politics, fielding several family members of past leaders. The party has strategically nominated several candidates with familial ties to prominent political figures for the upcoming election. Purnima Das Sahu, the daughter-in-law of former Jharkhand Chief Minister and Odisha Governor Raghubar Das, has been nominated from Jamshedpur East, despite the fact that she has not been involved in active politics.

On the Potka seat, Meera Munda, wife of former Chief Minister and Union Minister Arjun Munda, has been chosen as the candidate. Similarly, former Chief Minister Champai Soren has been fielded from Saraikela, while his son Babulal Soren will contest from the neighbouring Ghatsila constituency. In Jaganathpur, Geeta Koda, wife of former CM Madhu Koda, has been selected as the BJP candidate.

On the Barkagaon seat, Roshanlal Choudhary, brother of AJSU (NDA) MP Chandra Prakash Choudhary from Giridih, has been nominated. Additionally, after the election of Baghmara MLA Dhullu Mahato as MP, his brother Shatrughan Mahto has been fielded. In Sindri, where current BJP MLA Indrajit Singh is critically ill, his wife Tara Devi has been chosen as the party candidate.

Ujjwal Das, son of late former BJP MLA Upendra Nath Das, has been given a ticket from the Simaria seat. Ragini Singh, wife of former BJP MLA Sanjeev Singh from Jharia, has been made the candidate for the second time by the party, while Amit Mandal, son of late BJP MLA Raghunandan Mandal, has been fielded once again from Godda seat. Dr Arun Oraon, who has been made the candidate from Sisai, also comes from a family with a political legacy. His father Bandi Oraon was a Minister in the Bihar government, while his father-in-law Kartik Oraon was an MP from Lohardaga. His wife Geetashree Oraon has also been a Congress MLA from the Sisai seat.

Jharkhand Party chief Enos Ekka has fielded his daughter Ireen Ekka from Simdega and son Sandesh Ekka from Kolebira.

Similarly, Congress MLA from Mahagama, Deepika Pandey Singh is sure to get the ticket again. Her father-in-law Awadh Bihari Singh has been an MLA from this seat and a Minister in the Bihar government. Congress’ Amba Prasad, daughter of former MLA Yogendra Sao from Barkagaon, was elected MLA last time and will contest again. This time Amba Prasad’s younger sister Anupriya is also a contender for the ticket from the neighbouring Hazaribagh seat.

This trend extends across party lines, with AJSU, Congress, and Jharkhand Party all fielding candidates from prominent political families. From Sunita Devi, wife of Giridih MP Chandraprakash Chaudhary, to Irfan Ansari, son of former Congress MP Furkan Ansari, dynastic politics shows no signs of waning in the state.

