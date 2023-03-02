E-bike rental facility soon to commence at Puducherry railway station

Puducherry, March 2 Puducherry railway station, which comes under the Tiruchi railway division, will soon have rental e-bike facilities.

The e-bike rental facility, which has become a hit in Tiruchy railway station, will soon be extended to more railway stations.

Sources in Tiruchi railway division told that the e-bike rentals will be outsourced to a private company and that the railways will ensure all other facilities.

Since 2021, Tiruchi railway station has been providing e-bike rental service for passengers and the main beneficiaries have been those who reach the city for a day and return by evening.

R. M. Sudhir, a sales executive of a private company who reaches Tiruchi once in ten days, told , "The e-bike rental facility has helped me save good money. I have to meet my clients through the day and if I go by autorickshaw, I will have to shell out around Rs 1,250 a day but with the e-bike rental facility, my expense is limited to Rs 500."

Sudhir said that if this service is extended to more railway stations, commuters will be highly benefited.

To take an e-bike on rent from Tiruchi railway station, one has to pay Rs 1,000 as a deposit and also provide a copy of an Aadhar card and Driving license, and then the vehicle can be used. The charges vary depending on the duration required and for a whole-day service, the e-bike rental facility charges Rs 500.

John Thomas (41) from Kochi, who is a frequenter to Puducherry while speaking to said, "I am looking forward to the e-bike rental facility which is soon to be announced in Puducherry railway station. I know that it will help me save considerably as well as give me independence in crisscrossing the city."

