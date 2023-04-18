E-rickshaw driver spotted carrying mother's body in Delhi

New Delhi, April 18 A 32-year-old e-rickshaw driver was found carrying his mother's body on Tuesday evening in central Delhi's Rajendra Nagar area, an official said.

At around 7 p.m., the police received a call that a person was carrying a dead body in an e-rickshaw.

"A police team reached the spot and on enquiry it was found that the name of the e-rickshaw driver was Jagdish, a resident of Begampur. He was noticed by a passerby while he was going from Ganga Ram Road towards Patel Nagar," said a senior police officer.

"He told the police team that he had admitted his 65-year-old mother Dhanwati Devi at Ambedkar Hospital and she was discharged in the evening. His mother had been suffering from illness for a long time. Today, he was carrying his mother to his native place in Banda (Uttar Pradesh) in an e-rickshaw," said the official.

No external injury has been found on the body of the deceased. However, the body has been preserved at RML Hospital.

