EACC to make TN hub for global trade and EV exports, says Rohit Gupta

Chennai, Sep 10 In a significant step toward boosting international trade and investment, the Eurasia Afro Chamber of Commerce (EACC) announced plans to transform South India, especially Tamil Nadu, into a strategic trade hub, focusing on exports of medical equipment and electric vehicles (EVs).

The announcement came during an investor press meet held at a private hotel in Egmore, Chennai, with Dr. Rohit Gupta, Global President of EACC, addressing the media.

Highlighting the organisation's vision, Dr. Gupta said, “The main objective of this is to build trade relations between Africa and South India and strengthen the cross-border trade and investment framework based on the African economy and trade.”

He revealed that EACC has signed an agreement in South India, positioning Tamil Nadu as its operational headquarters to spearhead trade initiatives across Asia, Africa, and Europe.

“We are going to turn South India into a trade market with Tamil Nadu as our headquarters,” said Dr. Gupta, emphasising the state’s potential in manufacturing and exports.

He further added that the African market has a high demand for EVs and medical equipment, and with robust infrastructure already in place in Tamil Nadu, the exports would be routed from here.

“We have sent our business & purpose to the Tamil Nadu government, the Central government and all embassies,” he stated, confirming that dialogues are underway with relevant authorities.

Dr. Gupta announced that the Global Investment Market will be launched between November and December, pending approval from the Tamil Nadu government.

“Countries including Ghana, Liberia, and Morocco have asked for EVs and medical equipment. Since the infrastructure is here, we are going to export from here,” he noted.

The EACC is targeting an investment inflow of Rs 2000 crores, with export mechanisms being set up on a guarantee-based model.

