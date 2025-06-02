Eagerly waiting for RCB's victory in IPL 2025, says Shivakumar

Bengaluru, June 2 Conveying best wishes to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) team for making it to the IPL 2025 finals, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Monday said that the government and people of the state are eagerly waiting for its victory.

Addressing reporters at the Vidhana Soudha, Shivakumar said: "I am happy that the Bengaluru team is playing in the finals of the IPL 2025 tournament in Ahmedabad. The Bengaluru boys, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, will win. After a long time, they have reached the finals. They have done their best."

"On behalf of the government of Karnataka and the people, we are all eagerly waiting for their victory. I was informed that a large number of people from Karnataka are travelling to Ahmedabad."

"I also wish for their success. Let’s hope and pray for it," Shivakumar added.

The RCB team is taking on the Punjab Kings team in the finals on Tuesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

On the controversy surrounding actor Kamal Haasan's statement over the origins of the Kannada language, Shivakumar said: "I don't want to comment on the issue. I do not know the history. I will check my records, and then I will speak."

"I don’t want to make it a political issue. We are neighbours; we all have to work and live together. Our water flows to Tamil Nadu, and people from Tamil Nadu come here," he said.

"We are not enemies, we are friends. I would like to tell everyone to stay calm and patient - nothing is permanent in life," Shivakumar advised.

Commenting on the controversy surrounding the Hemavathi Express Canal Link, Shivakumar said: "The BJP is politicising the issue. The project was sanctioned during the tenure of the BJP government led by then Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa."

"I am not diverting water to Ramanagara. A few TMCs of water are being diverted to the Magadi region, which also falls under the Cauvery basin. This has been part of an agreement for a long time," he stated.

On the issue of Congress leaders being appointed as members of the guarantee committees, Shivakumar said: “Aren’t Governors also affiliated with political parties? Look at the Chairpersons of various commissions and statutory bodies - so many appointments have been made by them, and we have done the same.”

"There is no delay in funds for the guarantees. Everything we committed has been allocated in the budget, and we are delivering on it. They are just jealous. Our schemes are being replicated across the country," Shivakumar said.

"We are releasing funds based on revenue collections. There is a budget allocation, and we will provide the funds accordingly," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor