EAM Jaishankar and Netherlands counterpart discuss bilateral ties, global issues

New Delhi, Dec 19 External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held a meeting with his Netherlands counterpart David van Weel in New Delhi on Friday, discussing bilateral cooperation in various sectors, including trade, defence, shipping, water, agriculture, health and culture.

The two leaders also spoke about multilateral cooperation and global issues. Secretary (West) at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Sibi George, and other officials were also present during the meeting.

"Pleased to meet FM David van Weel of the Netherlands today in New Delhi. Held productive discussions on our bilateral cooperation including in trade, defence, shipping, water, agriculture, health and culture. And new opportunities in semiconductors, talent mobility and renewables. Also exchanged views on our multilateral cooperation and global issues. Value Netherlands support for closer India-EU ties and conclusion of FTA," EAM Jaishankar posted on X after the conclusion of his meeting with the Dutch counterpart.

David van Weel stated that India and the Netherlands work closely on issues that shape shared future of two nations. The two nations have also concluded six Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) across several sectors, including in defence, cyber and semiconductors.

"India and the Netherlands work closely on issues that shape our shared future. In my meeting with Minister S Jaishankar, we discussed regional stability, the Indo-Pacific and what cooperation requires in a world that is changing fast," he posted on X.

"With this visit, we take the next step. We conclude six new MoUs - cooperation agreements - including on defence, cyber and semiconductors. This is how India and the Netherlands invest together in innovation and economic resilience," he added.

On Thursday, David van Weel held a meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi.

Following their talks, David van Weel in a post on X wrote, "Security depends on cooperation. India’s Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh and I signed a Letter of Intent, setting out our joint efforts aimed at deepening our partnership on defence & maritime security. This includes efforts to protect open and secure sea lanes in the Indo-Pacific."

He also held a meeting with Congress MP and chair of India’s Parliamentary Committee on External Affairs, Shashi Tharoor, discussing opportunities for cooperation between two nations and exploring how domestic debate shapes foreign policy.

"A good conversation with Shashi Tharoor, Chair of India’s Parliamentary Committee on External Affairs. We explored how domestic debate shapes foreign policy, India’s role on the global stage, and opportunities for cooperation between India and the Netherlands," he posted on X.

David van Weel arrived in New Delhi on Thursday after concluding his engagements in Mumbai. During his visit, he visited Netherlands Consulate in Mumbai and met students, entrepreneurs and social partners.

"Yesterday David van Weel paid a visit to our Consulate in Mumbai and also met with students, entrepreneurs and social partners. A ministerial visit is always a good opportunity to connect with the people who give shape to our bilateral ties. At Netherlands Embassy in India, and across the world," Netherlands Embassy in India said in a statement on Thursday on X.

He also met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and discussed the ongoing cooperation in the state.

In a post on X, Netherlands Foreign Minister wrote, "Honoured to meet with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to discuss India-Netherlands cooperation in the state of Maharashtra, including maritime innovation, circular economy, water and agriculture. Encouraging to see the potential to deepen our partnership."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor