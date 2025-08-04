EAM Jaishankar calls on Philippines President in New Delhi

New Delhi/Manila, Aug 4 External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar called on Philippines President Ferdinand R Marcos Jr in New Delhi on Monday, expressing confidence that the visiting leader's talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will significantly deepen the ties between two nations.

The meeting comes at the start of Philippines President's five-day State Visit to India at the invitation of PM Modi.

In a post on X, EAM Jaishankar stated, "Delighted to call on President Ferdinand R Marcos Jr of the Philippines this evening in Delhi at the start of his State Visit. Confident that his talks with PM Narendra Modi tomorrow will significantly deepen our bilateral partnership."

Earlier in the day, Union Minister of State for External Affairs (MoS) Pabitra Margherita welcomed Ferdinand R Marcos Jr at the airport. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal extended a warm welcome to Ferdinand R Marcos Jr and stated that his visit will further strengthen ties between India and Philippines.

"Mabuhay, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.! President Ferdinand R Marcos Jr has arrived in New Delhi on his first State Visit to India. Received by MoS Pabitra Margherita and accorded a warm welcome. India and Philippines are celebrating 75th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic ties. This visit will lead to further strengthening of India-Philippines relations," Jaiswal posted on X.

Philippines President is accompanied by First Lady Madame Louise Araneta Marcos. He will be accorded ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday and also pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

Ferdinand R Marcos Jr will meet PM Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda on Tuesday. He is scheduled to hold other engagements in the capital on Wednesday and will travel to Bengaluru on Thursday before returning to Philippines.

The diplomatic ties between India and the Philippines were established in November 1949. Since then, both nations have developed a strong partnership across a wide spectrum of areas, including trade and investment, defence and security, maritime cooperation, agriculture, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and digital technologies. The two countries also engage closely at regional level, including through India’s Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with ASEAN.

"India’s relations with the Philippines are an integral pillar of our ‘Act East’ Policy, Vision MAHASAGAR and our vision of the Indo-Pacific. The forthcoming State Visit of President Marcos, coincides with the 75th anniversary of India-Philippines diplomatic relations. The visit is an opportunity for both leaders to set the path for future bilateral cooperation, and to engage on regional and international issues of mutual interest," the MEA stated.

PM Modi and President Ferdinand R Marcos Jr had met briefly on the sidelines of 21st ASEAN-India Summit and the 19th East Asia Summit in Laos in 2024. The two leaders also met on the sidelines of the 20th ASEAN-India Summit in Jakarta in 2023. In 2017, PM Modi had travelled to Philippines for the 15th ASEAN-India Summit and the 12th East Asia Summit.

Economic and commercial engagement is an important aspect of India-Philippines bilateral ties. The bilateral trade between two nations reached USD 3.5 billion in 2023-24. There is a notable presence of Indian companies in the Philippines, in the areas of IT and ITES, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, textiles, infrastructure, FMCG, chemicals, automobiles, agriculture, among others.

India is the largest exporter of pharmaceuticals to the Philippines. Pharma exports from India to the Philippines have increased from USD 290 million in 2020-21 to USD 460 million in 2024-25.

Development cooperation is another impact aspect of India-Philippines relations. India is implementing six Quick Impact Projects (QIPs) in the areas of agriculture, disaster risk reduction and management, health-care and livelihood support, in the Philippines, under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Indian Grant Assistance for implementation of QIPs, signed in February 2023.

