EAM Jaishankar calls on Singapore President, discusses bilateral cooperation in semiconductors, industrial parks and skilling

New Delhi, Jan 15 External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar called on visiting Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam in New Delhi on Wednesday, holding discussions with the foreign dignitary on bilateral cooperation in several areas ahead of his scheduled meetings with President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

"Delighted to call on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam of Singapore today. Discussed our cooperation in semiconductors, industrial parks, skilling, digitalisation and trade development. As we celebrate 60 years of bilateral relations, confident that his State visit will add new momentum to our comprehensive strategic partnership," EAM Jaishankar posted on X after the meeting.

The Singapore President arrived in New Delhi Tuesday evening on a State Visit - his first to India as the President of the island nation - as both countries begin celebrations of the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

During his visit, Shanmugaratnam will hold discussions with President Droupadi Murmu, who will host a banquet in his honour.

Accompanied by a high-level delegation, including ministers and members of parliament and officials, he will also hold discussions with PM Modi following his ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan on Thursday.

President Tharman will also visit Odisha from January 17-18.

"India and Singapore have extensive cooperation based on a long tradition of friendship, trust and mutual respect. President Tharman's visit is expected to provide further momentum to bilateral relations, which were elevated to the level of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during the visit of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to Singapore in September 2024," read a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Prime Minister Modi has hailed the progress made in bilateral cooperation in a multitude of forward-looking areas.

"My visit to Singapore has been a very fruitful one. It will certainly add vigour to bilateral ties and benefit the people of our nations. I thank the government and people of Singapore for their warmth," PM Modi posted on X after wrapping-up his two-day visit to Singapore in September 2024.

During their previous meeting, Tharman and PM Modi had reaffirmed the longstanding friendship between both countries and discussed India's potential as a leading centre of growth over the next decade, driven by both social and digital investments across the wide span of its population, as well as its new economic linkages.

