EAM Jaishankar discusses Pahalgam attack with UK counterpart

New Delhi, April 27 External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Sunday discussed the Pahalgam terror attack with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy and apprised him about the latest situation on the attack.

“Spoke to Foreign Secretary @DavidLammy of UK today,” EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

He said that both leaders discussed the cross-border terrorist attack at Pahalgam, adding, “Underlined the importance of zero tolerance for terrorism.”

On Saturday, in a deeply controversial moment, a senior official from the Pakistan Army inflamed tensions by making a throat-slitting gesture towards a crowd of peaceful demonstrators outside the Pakistan High Commission in London.

The protesters had gathered to voice their anger over the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, where 26 people were killed by Pakistan-backed terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

Adding to the provocation, the official was seen holding a poster of Indian Air Force Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman, using it to mock the Indian protesters.

Captain Abhinandan was famously captured by Pakistani forces in 2019 after his aircraft went down across the Line of Control; he was released two days later in a gesture that was widely publicised.

Video footage of the offensive gesture, which surfaced online on Saturday morning, quickly went viral and sparked widespread condemnation.

Meanwhile, a Defence Ministry spokesman said that the Pakistan Army has resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K, which has been effectively retaliated by the Indian Army.

He added that the Pakistan Army also resorted to small arms firing at some places along the LoC on April 24.

“The same was effectively retaliated,” the official said.

