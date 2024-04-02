EAM Jaishankar highlights untapped potential for Indian business community

Ahmedabad, April 2 External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Tuesday encouraged the Indian business community to look beyond the traditional and mature markets like the US and Europe, and explore the "untapped potential" in regions such as Africa.

Speaking here at a Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry event, EAM Jaishankar highlighted the significance of international policy in shaping a "Viksit Bharat" (developed India) while also emphasising upon Gujarat's role in India's development.

"While most businesses explore mature markets like the US, Europe, or the Gulf, we want you all to now explore Africa. It has a lot of potential. The Gujarati diaspora is big in Africa and that can work as an advantage," EAM Jaishankar said.

The Union Minister outlined five key areas vital for achieving development as production, consumption, technology, logistics, and demography.

EAM Jaishankar said that a key diplomatic task is to tackle external challenges.

He also delved into the complexities of India's foreign policy, its essential role in advancing national interests, forming global alliances, and adapting to the shifting geo-political landscape.

EAM Jaishankar also stressed the importance of diplomatic engagement in fostering international relations.

He highlighted India's dedication to promoting global peace, stability, and prosperity, and pointed to the proactive steps taken under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership to harness economic diplomacy for boosting India's growth and enhancing the country's global stature.

Reflecting on his career, EAM Jaishankar shared a personal observation: "When I started my career in 1977, I was working with a Gujarati PM (late Morarji Desai) and even now, it is the same!"

He also encouraged Indian citizens and businesses overseas to utilise Indian embassies more effectively, saying: "Even if you travel or work in other countries, then please use those foreign Indian embassies; they are getting bored! Now our embassies' approach towards people and businesses is better than it was earlier."

EAM Jaishankar further said that the safety of Indians abroad is a priority. "Whenever you go out of the country, your safety is our responsibility," he said.

