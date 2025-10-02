EAM Jaishankar meets Airbus, IndiGo leadership to boost India-Europe aviation ties

New Delhi, Oct 2 External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar and Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu held a high-level interaction with the Board of Directors of Airbus and senior management of IndiGo, focusing on strengthening India’s civil aviation sector and deepening India-Europe economic ties.

The meeting, held in New Delhi, centred on India’s ongoing infrastructure, economic, and governance transformations, with both ministers highlighting the strategic opportunities these developments present for global aviation stakeholders.

“Pleased to interact with the Board of Directors of Airbus and Senior Management of IndiGo alongside my cabinet colleague Ram Mohan Naidu,” EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

“Had a fruitful interaction on infrastructure, economic and governance transformations underway in India, as well as growing India-Europe connect. And the opportunities they enable for growth of India’s civil aviation sector.”

The engagement comes amid rising passenger traffic and expanding airport infrastructure in India, positioning the country as one of the fastest-growing aviation markets globally.

Airbus and IndiGo, key players in India’s aviation ecosystem, are expected to play a pivotal role in this growth trajectory.

Officials said the discussions also touched upon technology transfer, manufacturing partnerships, and sustainability goals, aligning with India’s push for self-reliance and green aviation.

