EAM Jaishankar to co-chair India–UAE Joint Commission in Abu Dhabi, visit Israel next

Abu Dhabi, Dec 15 External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar will co-chair the 16th Joint Commission and 5th Strategic Dialogue in Abu Dhabi on Monday with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs following his participation in Sir Bani Yas Forum in the UAE, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed.

According to the MEA, EAM Jaishankar will thereafter visit Israel and hold bilateral consultations with his Israeli counterpart, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar.

Earlier on Sunday, EAM Jaishankar extended warm wishes to Gideon Sa'ar and the people of Israel on Hanukkah.

While extending wishes to people of Israel on X, EAM Jaishankar wrote, "Warmest wishes to FM Gideon Sa'ar, friends in Israel and all those celebrating Hanukkah around the world. May the Festival of Lights bring peace, hope, and joy to all. Chag Sameach!"

In response to his wishes, Gideon Sa'ar, in a post on X, wrote, "Thank you, dear friend!"

Later in the evening, the EAM condemned the deadly terrorist attack targeting Jewish people celebrating the first day of Hanukkah at Bondi Beach in Australia, which claimed several innocent lives.

“Condemn in the strongest terms the terror attack on Hanukkah celebrations in Bondi Beach, Australia. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families,” EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a telephone call from his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, and the two leaders exchanged views on the situation in West Asia.

During the talks, both leaders discussed ways to strengthen the India-Israel Strategic Partnership and reiterated their zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism.

According to a press note issued by the Prime Minister’s office, “PM Modi reaffirms India’s support for efforts towards a just and durable peace in the region.”

Notably, both leaders expressed satisfaction at the continued momentum in India-Israel Strategic Partnership and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening these ties for mutual benefit.

“The two leaders strongly condemned terrorism and reiterated their zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” the PMO said.

