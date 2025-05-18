EAM Jaishankar to visit Netherlands, Denmark, Germany from May 19 to 24

New Delhi, May 18 External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar will undertake an official six-day visit to the Netherlands, Denmark, and Germany from May 19 to 24.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced the schedule on Sunday. The visit is part of India’s ongoing diplomatic engagements aimed at deepening strategic ties and enhancing cooperation with key European partners, focusing on strategic partnerships, trade, investment, and regional and global issues of mutual interest.

According to an MEA statement, “During the visit, EAM will meet the leadership of the three countries and hold discussions with his counterparts on the entire gamut of bilateral relations and regional and global matters of mutual interest.”

The visit comes at a time when India is actively bolstering its outreach to Europe, with an emphasis on trade, investment, digital cooperation, climate action, and shared security concerns. EAM Jaishankar’s meetings are expected to cover a broad range of issues, including geopolitical developments, global economic challenges, and coordination on multilateral platforms.

This upcoming visit builds upon previous engagements between India and Denmark.

In February 2024, the two countries signed a Mobility and Migration Partnership Agreement, facilitating a structured framework for Indian nationals to work in Denmark, particularly in the healthcare sector. The agreement also includes provisions for Indian students pursuing higher education in Denmark, allowing them extended time to seek employment post-graduation.

Additionally, in September 2024, Dr. Jaishankar met with Denmark's Minister for Industry, Business, and Financial Affairs, Morten Bdskov, to discuss advancing the Green Strategic Partnership. This partnership focuses on renewable energy collaboration, with India inviting Danish companies to invest in its growing renewable energy sector.

Earlier in October, 2024 EAM Jaishankar held comprehensive talks with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and discussed various regional and global matters.

He also had a productive dialogue with German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck, who is also the Economic Affairs and Climate Action Minister. These discussions were part of the seventh India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC) meeting.

