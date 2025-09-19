EAM Jaishankar wishes Nepal on National Day, expresses commitment to further deepen ties

New Delhi, Sep 19 External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Friday extended wishes to people of Nepal on their National Day and expressed commitment to further deepening multifaceted partnership between two nations.

In a post on X, EAM Jaishankar stated, "Best wishes to the Government and people of Nepal on their National Day. Committed to further deepening of our multifaceted partnership."

During his telephonic conversation with Nepal's interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki on Thursday, PM Modi had also extended his warm greetings to her and the people of Nepal on their National Day while reaffirming India's steadfast support for her efforts in restoring peace and stability in the Himalayan nation.

"Had a warm conversation with Mrs Sushila Karki, Prime Minister of the Interim Government of Nepal. Conveyed heartfelt condolences on the recent tragic loss of lives and reaffirmed India's steadfast support for her efforts to restore peace and stability. Also, I extended warm greetings to her and the people of Nepal on their National Day tomorrow,” PM Modi posted on X after the meeting.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal also asserted New Delhi's steadfast support for Kathmandu during a weekly media briefing in New Delhi on Friday.

"When the new interim government happened in Nepal, we issued a statement. We welcomed the new interim government. Post that, we had a telecon conversation between our Prime Minister and Prime Minister Karki, where we reiterated and reaffirmed our steadfast support to Nepal that we will ensure all support in terms of establishing peace and stability.

“We, as a development partner, fellow democracy, and a close neighbour, have extended all support to Nepal so that there is early restoration of peace and stability in the country and, it is a relationship where we will be working together for the progress and prosperity of the peoples of the two countries,” Jaiswal mentioned.

On September 13, PM Modi congratulated Karki on assuming office as the Prime Minister of Nepal's interim government. He expressed India's commitment to the peace and prosperity of Nepal.

Earlier on September 12, India welcomed the formation of a new interim government in Nepal under the leadership of Karki and expressed hope that the political transition would contribute to peace and stability. The MEA too reiterated India's commitment to strengthening ties with Nepal during this period of change.

“We welcome the formation of a new Interim Government in Nepal, led by Honourable Mrs Sushila Karki. We are hopeful that this would help in fostering peace and stability,” the MEA had said.

