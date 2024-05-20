'Earlier I was 'Lady Singham', but now I have become a 'BJP agent?' Swati Maliwal hits back at AAP leaders

New Delhi, May 20 AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal said on Monday that until she filed a complaint against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s former PS Bhibav Kumar, she was the ‘Lady Singham’ and today she has become a 'BJP agent'.

“Since yesterday, Delhi ministers are spreading lies that an FIR has been filed against me for corruption, hence I did all this on the instructions of the BJP. The FIR was lodged eight years ago in 2016, after which both the CM and the L-G appointed me as the Chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women twice. The case was completely fake on which the high court put a stay for 1.5 years,” Maliwal wrote in a detailed post on X.

In 2016, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) filed a charge sheet against Maliwal, accusing her of making unlawful appointments in the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) and alleging that she showed favouritism towards AAP workers.

“According to them, until I filed a complaint against Bibhav Kumar, I was 'Lady Singham' and today I have become a BJP agent,” Maliwal asked.

“The entire troll army was deployed against me just because I spoke the truth. Everyone in the party is being called and told to send Swati's personal video if they have one, as it has to be leaked. They're putting my relatives' lives in danger by tweeting their details, including their car numbers,” she alleged.

“Well, lies don't last long. But in the intoxication of power and in the passion to bring someone down, it should not happen that when the truth comes out, you are not able to look even your family in the eye. I will take you to court for every lie you spread," she wrote.

Last week, Maliwal filed an FIR against Bibhav Kumar for allegedly assaulting her when she had gone to meet Arvind Kejriwal at his residence in Delhi's Civil Lines area on May 13. The police have taken Kumar into custody.

