'Earlier recruitment processes were opaque, now only transparency': Assam CM attacks Cong

Guwahati, Dec 19 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday took a potshot at Congress, saying that government recruitment in the state has undergone a fundamental transformation over the past few years, moving from an era marked by court battles, alleged corruption and cash-for-jobs scandals to a system that is fair, transparent and merit-based.

Referring to past recruitment processes during the Congress regime, CM Sarma said that earlier, almost every government examination in Assam would lead to multiple court cases, delaying appointments for years and depriving deserving candidates of opportunities.

“There was a time when jobs were allegedly sold to the highest bidders, recruitment processes were opaque, accountability was missing, and the entire system was time-consuming and unfair to honest aspirants,” the Chief Minister said in a post on X.

Highlighting the present scenario, the CM asserted that his government has put an end to corruption and middlemen in recruitment. “Today, there are zero court cases related to government recruitment and no allegations of corruption. There are no middlemen and no bribery. Only transparency, accountability and equal opportunity for Assam’s youth,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that the state government has introduced technology-driven and time-bound recruitment processes to ensure fairness and credibility.

According to him, written examinations, skill tests and interviews are conducted in a structured manner, with strict monitoring to prevent any irregularities.

He added that the recruitment reforms have restored public confidence in the system.

Over the past few years, the Assam government has completed large-scale recruitment drives across departments, filling thousands of vacant posts.

CM Sarma said that merit-based recruitment is crucial not only for providing employment to educated youth but also for strengthening governance and service delivery.

The CM reiterated that his government remains committed to ensuring that government jobs are earned through hard work and merit alone.

“From scams to systems, Assam has changed. This change was possible only because of our resolve to deliver clean and accountable governance,” he said.

