Earlier regimes had no vision on skill development, we encouraged talent among youth: PM Modi

New Delhi, Oct 19 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that earlier governments had no vision or seriousness about skill development among the youth.

“This cost the youth dearly despite there being demand from the industrial sector and talent in the youth,” he said.

During his tenure, when a separate skill development ministry was created, 1.30 crore youth benefitted from skill development programmes, he said, adding that tribal, poor, Dalit, backward class youths were the true beneficiaries.

Modi made these comments while virtually inaugurating 511 Pramod Mahajan gramin kaushalya vikas kendras in Maharashtra.

He said that the state governments should focus on designing skill development programmes in a manner which will help the country grow.

He added that state governments need to expand the scope of skill development programmes for the youth so that they can help the country become self-reliant.

The gramin kaushalya vikas kendras or rural skill development centres, named after late BJP leader Pramod Mahajan, are being established across 34 rural districts of Maharashtra, an official statement said.

The agriculture sector also requires new skills for natural farming, processing, value addition, packaging and branding of farm produce, Modi said.

