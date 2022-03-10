Early numbers reveal BJP gaining ground in 11 seats, SP in nine seats

As counting of postal ballot begins, early numbers show that the BJP is gaining ground in 11 seats, while SP in nine seats. Exit polls have indicated that the BJP will be able to cross the 200-mark in the 403-member assembly and claim a majority. Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party has been projected as a first runner-up.

The counting of votes began at 8 am. Akhilesh Yadav - who has been taking on the BJP on a gamut of issues - is the Samajwadi Party’s chief ministerial candidate. The Bharatiya Janata Party gained an early lead in Uttar Pradesh as officials started the counting of votes with postal ballots. According to reports, the BJP-led alliance and the Samajwadi Party-led coalition are in a tight race.

