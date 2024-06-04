Early trends show Rahul Gandhi leading by over 20,000 votes in Wayanad

Thiruvananthapuram, June 4 Sitting Congress MP from Kerala's Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi, is leading by over 20,000 votes against CPI's Annie Raja, the wife of CPI General Secretary D. Raja, and state BJP President K. Surendran, as per early trends on Saturday.

In 2019, Rahul Gandhi won by a big margin of 4.37 lakhs votes.

