Earthquake in Haryana: Mild Quake of 3.2 Magnitude Hits Faridabad
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: July 22, 2025 07:09 IST2025-07-22T07:08:41+5:302025-07-22T07:09:45+5:30
An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on the Richter scale struck Haryana's Faridabad district on Tuesday morning, July 22. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), jolts were felt at around 6 am, with a depth 5 kilometres deep. Its epicentre is located at a latitude of 28.29° N and a longitude of 77.21° E. There have been no reports of injuries, casualties, or structural damage so far.
EQ of M: 3.2, On: 22/07/2025 06:00:28 IST, Lat: 28.29 N, Long: 77.21 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Faridabad, Haryana.— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) July 22, 2025
