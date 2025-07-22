Earthquake in Haryana: Mild Quake of 3.2 Magnitude Hits Faridabad

An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on the Richter scale struck Haryana's Faridabad district on Tuesday morning, July 22. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), jolts were felt at around 6 am, with a depth 5 kilometres deep. Its epicentre is located at a latitude of 28.29° N and a longitude of 77.21° E. There have been no reports of injuries, casualties, or structural damage so far.

"EQ of M: 3.2, On: 22/07/2025 06:00:28 IST, Lat: 28.29 N, Long: 77.21 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Faridabad, Haryana," NCS in post on X.