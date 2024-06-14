Earthquake in Himachal Pradesh: Quake of Magnitude 3.0 on Richter Scale Strikes Kullu
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 14, 2024 07:35 AM2024-06-14T07:35:57+5:302024-06-14T07:36:31+5:30
The National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported that a 3.0 magnitude earthquake struck Kullu in Himachal Pradesh early Friday morning.
The NCS announced on its official X handle that the earthquake's epicenter was at Latitude 31.48 N and Longitude 77.53 E, with a depth of 10 kilometers.
