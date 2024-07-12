Earthquake in Jammu and Kashmir: Quake of Magnitude 4.1 on Richter Scale Hits Baramulla

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter Scale struck Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Friday, July 12.

According to the National Center for Seismology, tremors were felt in the region at around 12:26 PM. The earthquake struck at a depth of 10 KM.

"EQ of M: 4.1, On: 12/07/2024 12:26:24 IST, Lat: 34.32 N, Long: 74.34 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir," the National Center for Seismology posted on X (Twitter).

More information is awaited.

