Earthquake in Jammu and Kashmir: Quake of Magnitude 4.9 on Richter Scale Hits Baramulla
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 20, 2024 07:05 AM2024-08-20T07:05:01+5:302024-08-20T07:05:08+5:30
An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 on the Richter Scale struck Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, August 20. There have been no reports of earthquake-related injuries or damage as of now.