Earthquake in Kargil: Quake of Magnitude 4.3 on Richter Scale Hits Ladakh

An earthquake shook Kargil in Jammu and Kashmir at 7:22 am today, causing chaos in the area as people rushed out of their homes in panic.The National Seismology Centre recorded the quake's magnitude at 4.3 on the Richter scale, with no reported casualties.

Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a series of earthquakes in recent days. On May 1, Kishtwar felt a tremor registering 3.4 on the Richter scale at 1:33 am, but fortunately, no damage or casualties were reported.

Earlier, on April 19, Kargil and Ladakh also experienced tremors measuring 3.0 on the Richter scale. The recurrence of earthquakes in the region has instilled fear among residents. Additionally, on April 18, Kishtwar was shaken by a quake measuring 4.0 on the Richter scale.