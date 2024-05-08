Earthquake in Saurashtra: Quake of Magnitude 3.4 Hits Talala in Gujarat

May 8, 2024

Gujarat: An earthquake measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale struck 12 kilometres north-northeast of Talala in Saurashtra, Gujarat, at 3:18 PM IST today, according to the Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority (GSDMA), ANI reported.

There are no immediate reports of injuries or damage. The GSDMA is currently monitoring the situation and will provide further updates as they become available.

