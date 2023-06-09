Earthquake jolts Ladakh

Published: June 9, 2023

Leh (Ladakh) [India], June 9 : An earthquake of 3.2 magnitude struck the Union Territory of Ladakh on Thursday night, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The tremor was felt at 10:22 pm. So far, there is no report of any damage.

The depth of the earthquake was 10 kilometres.

