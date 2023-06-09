Earthquake jolts Ladakh

Leh (Ladakh) [India], June 9 : An earthquake of 3.2 magnitude struck the Union Territory of Ladakh on Thursday night, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 09-06-2023, 00:04:45 IST, Lat: 33.18 & Long: 84.77, Depth: 194 Km ,Location: Xizang, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/FpooGYfjAn@Indiametdept @ndmaindia @Dr_Mishra1966 @Ravi_MoES @KirenRijiju pic.twitter.com/q8doNuD6td— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) June 8, 2023

The tremor was felt at 10:22 pm. So far, there is no report of any damage.

The depth of the earthquake was 10 kilometres.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor